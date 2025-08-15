August 15, 2025 9:20 PM हिंदी

Jr Men's Hockey National: Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi win on Day 4; Gujarat held by Goans

Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi win on Day 4; Gujarat held by Goans in Division 'C' of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Jalandhar, Aug 15 (IANS) Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Bengal won their respective fixtures while Gujarat drew with Goans Hockey in four Division 'C' and two Division 'B' matches on day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship being played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Burlton Park here on Friday.

In the first match of the day Kerala Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-3 with captain Muhammed Kaif (37’), Abhinandh P S (10’), Kolnati Sai Ram (53’), Anish Minz (15’), Adhul Shan Peruvankuzhiyil (27’), Akshay Anil (57’) and Abhishek Yadav (6’) scoring for Kerala Hockey while Anbupathi (8’, 12’, 55’) was the lone scorer for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In the second match, Telangana Hockey had a dominating 8-2 win against Tripura Hockey where Manoj Aggu (10’, 22’) and Pradeep Kodapa (28’, 43’) scored two gaols each for Telangana Hockey, while a goal each was scored by captain Ganesh Ravula (18’), Megavath Bhaskar (22’), Banavath Nithin (35’ and Rahul Choudhary (28’). Govinda Roy (38’, 51’) was the lone goal scorer for Tripura Hockey.

In the next match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Raj. 6-1 with Mohit Nayak (19’, 27’, 31’, 41’, 55’) of Chhattisgarh Hockey scoring five of the six goals for his team, while Avinash Ekka (6’) scored the sixth one. Anshul (37’) was the lone scorer for Hockey Raj.

The final Division ‘C’ fixture of the day saw a 5-5 draw between Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey. Goans Hockey’s Govind Yadav (9’, 22’, 60’) scored a hat-trick, while Tushar Sharma (1’, 53’) got a brace. Meanwhile, captain Mayank Sanas (10’), Mayankkumar Halpati (37’), Yash Tandel (48’), Prathambhai Patel (38’), and Bhavya Patel (19’) scored a goal each for Hockey Gujarat.

The second half of the day saw Delhi take on Hockey Association of Bihar in the first Division ‘B’ match, with Delhi registering a narrow 3-2 win. Yuvraj Singh (36’, 59’) scored two goals for Delhi, while the third goal was scored by Captain Naitik Rana (54’). Meanwhile, Nandlal Shah (49’) and captain Amrendra Kumar Singh (27’) scored a goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Bengal registered a dominant 8-2 win over Assam Hockey with Karan Shaw (5’, 27’, 41’, 52’) scoring four goals for Hockey Bengal. The other four goals for the team were scored by Rohit Kujur (48’), Ayush Prasad (43’), Bishnu Paswan (3’), and Joydeep Singh (55’). Suraj Thakur (18’) and Ritik Patir (4’) were the two goal scorers for Assam Hockey.

--IANS

bsk/

