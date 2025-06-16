Jonita Gandhi speaks up on resurgence of indie pop with advent of streaming medium

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who recently released her single, ‘Beparwai’, feels that the indie pop music has seen a massive resurgence in the past few years.

Indie pop used to be the crown jewel of India’s music industry in the 90s. However, it witnessed a downward spiral in the 2000s when Hindi film music rose to prominence, and the production and distribution of indie pop was drastically cut down.

The singer spoke with IANS recently, and shared that with the advent of the streaming medium, indie pop has made an impressive comeback and has appealed to the taste of the masses.

Speaking with IANS, Jonita said, “I think now more than ever, there's a lot of love for non-film music. A lot of films are relying on existing non-film music releases that are popular and they're syncing them to their films”.

Indie pop has given some of the finest talent to the Hindi film industry with Sonu Nigam being the most memorable voice of all.

The singer further mentioned, “You're seeing re-releases of songs that have already been out for years and now they've made a film version and used it in a film. So there's a lot of recycling of material happening also and that's because there's proof of purchase. There's examples of songs that have become viral organically. I think Bollywood music is not doing as well as non-film music nowadays, which is a crazy time that we're seeing, which is great for artistes like us who are putting out our own music”.

Earlier, the singer had shared the details about what went into the making of the song. She said that the song harps on the feeling of being carefree, and not stressing about what the world thinks of a person.

‘Beparwai’ is available to stream across all major platforms.

--IANS

aa/