'Jolly LLB 3' teaser: Akshay Kumar & Judge Tripathi indulge in a fun banter

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The makers of "Jolly LLB 3" have dropped a hilarious teaser from the highly-awaited sequel.

The video shows actor Saurabh Shukla aka Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, expressing his plight of having to deal with both the Jollys - Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Saurabh was heard saying in the video, "Life was a bed of roses, then came Jagdish Tyagi, Jolly 1. He used to get angry over little things; also, he did not know English at all. What will you do with a man who does not know the difference between prosecution and prostitution? I had to get a bi-pass surgery because of all this."

Sharing how Jolly 2 (Akshay) brought havoc in his life, he added, "Then came Jagdishwar Mishra in my life, Jolly 2 - a complete rascal. Let alone moral values, he will not even hesitate to sell someone's kidney.

Just like his surname, Mishra, he turned out to be a sweet poison, which ended up giving my wife a heart attack."

Now, the luck is playing a funny game with him as both the Jollys are returning to his life together.

Akshay reshared the teaser on his Instagram stories and took a jibe at Saurabh, saying, "Jannab, jitni baar aap gussa hote hain na, utni bar humko lagta hain ki case jeetne ke chances badh gaye hain! Waise aapko Jolly Mishra ka sadar Pranam! #JollyLLB3".

Meanwhile, the shoot for "Jolly LLB 3' commenced in May this year.

Sharing the professional update, Akshay dropped a video on social media in which he and Arshad were seen engaging in a 'tiff' over 'who is the original Jolly'

Arshad asserted that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, whereas Akshay Kumar said that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra.

Next, we see Saurabh appearing on the screen holding a board which says, “‘Jolly LLB3’ shoot begins”.

--IANS

pm/