John Malkovich recollects what he felt when he meet 12-year old Drew Barrymore at a club

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Malkovich has shared that he was shocked to meet actress Drew Barrymore in a club when she was just 12 years old.

The 72-year-old actor recently appeared on the actress’ chat show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, and recollected a moment in his 30s when the two met around 1987, and he was surprised to see her in that environment at such a young age.

The 51-year-old actress asked John , “Is it true that we met up in the club?"

He said, "My memory is this. It was a club in Los Angeles. It was the late ‘80s, and you came over to me. And you complimented me on some work that I had done”.

John had two immediate thoughts when Drew approached him, as he said, "The first one, I said, ‘Well, if I’m ever half as good as you were in E.T., I’ll feel self-actualised'. Then the second thing I was thinking is, ‘What are you doing in this club?’ You were like 12 years old”.

Drew replied, "I was a club kid”.

The former child artiste has been open about her past struggles after rising to fame at seven years old, finding herself partying with adults at clubs like Studio 54 and Limelight.

‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’ director Steven Spielberg has admitted he wished he could save her, but he was limited in what he could do.

At the age of 14, Drew became emancipated from her mother and father John, who died in 2004 following a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. She decided to quit booze for good in 2019 and announced her sobriety in 2021. Speaking on her show at the time, she said, “I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me. They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out. And I was there for a year-and-a-half. I will never lose sight of this part of my story and I have seen and been through things and they’ve helped me just recognise in all of us that we go through stuff. And it can’t be embarrassing”.

“It has to be our strengths, it has to be something that we can be proud of because we overcame it and we look back with honour and humour”, she added.

--IANS

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