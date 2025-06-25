John Cena: My number one passion is my wife

June 25, 2025 12:36 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) WWE star turned actor John Cena has revealed neither wrestling nor his blossoming Hollywood career is his passion.

The actor and WWE icon, who is retiring from wrestling in December this year, said he always prioritises his partner Shay Shariatzadeh.

He told Extra: “My number one passion is my wife. Absolutely, that is first on the list. I'd say right behind that is my health so I can be the best husband to my wife.”

Despite his upcoming retirement, the “Heads of State” actor said that he will always be part of WWE in some capacity as long as they want him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"This is my final year in the WWE. I'm retiring this year. We're about halfway through, so I look forward to officially closing the book on in-ring competition. I will forever be an ambassador of the WWE. I'll be part of that family till they ask me to leave."

The 48-year-old star is stepping away from life as a professional wrestler knowing that his Hollywood career has hit new heights, but he doesn't take it for granted.

He said: “I know how hard it is to get any sort of role. I saw some footage today, which was one of my first roles as a background actor and man, it really warmed my heart. I don't carry any guilt or shame when I see that, because I got to be on screen, I got to learn a little bit about the business.

"It allowed me to reflect on how far I've come, so, gosh, I just want to make the most of the chances that people take on me."

In “Head Of State”, Cena will be seen sharing screen space with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood star Idris Elba.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

