Joe Russo on spoilers: ‘You can’t control everything’

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Hollywood director Joe Russo, who earlier urged fans to not give out spoilers for the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Citadel’, has now said that it’s practically impossible to control everything on the Internet.

With MCU‘s own Doomsday clock counting down to the next Avengers, Joe Russo wants fans to know that a spoiler is not the end of the world, reports ‘Deadline’.

The director, who helmed ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ with brother Anthony Russo, premiering December 18 in theaters, said the current social media climate of avoiding spoilers can be a “tricky one” for fans who want to engage with each other.

He told Metro, “On one hand, audiences want to be surprised, and that’s part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting. On the other hand, it can become a little over-policed, where people are anxious about engaging with anything”.

He added, “We design these films to unfold in a certain way, and we want audiences to feel those moments as intended. But at the same time, you can’t control everything. You have to focus on making something that holds up beyond the initial surprise”.

As per ‘Deadline’, last year, Joe noted the production was taking measures to avoid paparazzi spoiling the movie.

He told Collider, “We’re pretty good about shutting that down. We’ve sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that”.

Joe explained that a majority of the movie would be shot on soundstages, as he said, “We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent. The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well”.

The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tenoch Huerta, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleton, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden and Channing Tatum.

--IANS

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