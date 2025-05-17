Joaquin Phoenix gets emotional during 5-Minute Cannes standing ovation for ‘Eddington’

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix received a heartening response from the audience during the screening of his film 'Eddington' at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. 'Eddington' is directed by Ari Aster, and is a contemporary Western film set in the Covid-era.

The film also stars Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, and earned a 5-minute standing ovation at its Cannes Film Festival premiere on Friday, reports 'Variety'.

The film’s distinct comment on American political and societal discourse did not overwhelm some of the international sets. High in the rafters of the Palais, at least 20 people trickled out over the course of the screening.

As per 'Variety', when the credits seemed imminent, many up top scattered. Aster was typically self-deprecating after the premiere, saying, “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess?” He followed that by saying, “I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me".

According to its official synopsis, the A24 film is set in May 2020 and follows “a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor” that “sparks a powder keg as a neighbour is pitted against a neighbour in Eddington, New Mexico”. Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. round out the cast.

'Eddington' is Aster’s follow-up to 2023’s 'Beau Is Afraid' which also starred Phoenix as a paranoid man who embarks on a surreal journey to get to his mother’s funeral, facing his greatest fears along the way. Despite receiving generally positive reviews from critics, 'Beau Is Afraid' was considered a box office failure, making only $11 million. After premiering at Cannes, 'Eddington' is set for a theatrical release on July 18.

The Cannes premiere of 'Eddington' marks Aster’s first time attending the festival. His debut feature, horror favourite 'Hereditary' bowed at Sundance Film Festival in 2018. 'Midsommar', his well-reviewed sophomore film starring Florence Pugh, and 'Beau Is Afraid' both skipped the festival circuit and went straight into theaters. Aster’s cast is more familiar with the festival, with Phoenix having won its best actor award in 2017 for Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” and stone having attended last year with Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness”.

--IANS

aa/