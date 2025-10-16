October 16, 2025 2:34 AM हिंदी

JLo reveals if she has ever been ‘truly loved’

JLo reveals if she has ever been ‘truly loved’

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is opening up on her experience with true love. The ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ actress recently engaged with a wide-ranging conversation.

JLo spoke about love and relationships, and did give full credit to her former partners in terms of fulfillment of her materialistic needs. However, their emotions weren’t quite right there in her perception, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She appeared on ‘Howard Stern Show’, Stern, 71, asked JLo, 56, "Do you think you've truly been loved?"

After a pause, she replied, "No”, adding that she has, though, experienced truly loving someone else. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them”.

She went on to say, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But. Part of the issue was ‘I didn't love myself’ at the time”.

As per ‘People’, JLo has been married and divorced four times, most recently with Ben Affleck. She shares two kids, 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into, I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f****** figure this s*** out if it kills me’”.

She came to the understanding that “the core of the thing is you, it's nobody else”.

"Now I'm able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way of the things that have happened to me, whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected, all the things that are in your head as a person, and know who I am and just really appreciate that person. (I) feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

JLo reveals if she has ever been ‘truly loved’

JLo reveals if she has ever been ‘truly loved’

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

smriti irani, shagun sharma, kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, sakshi tanwar

Smriti Irani shares a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar, calls her “home”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a “fine human being”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a 'fine human being'

mirzapur, pankaj tripathi, ali fazal

Pankaj Tripathi shoots in Varanasi for Mirzapur amidst excited fans

Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign in Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign alive

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana after rain prevents Pakistan from winning their match in ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo, Photo credit: ICC

Women's World Cup: This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana