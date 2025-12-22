J&K: Udhampur farmers visit agricultural university, get training in oilseed cultivation

Jammu, Dec 22 (IANS) At least 70 farmers from Udhampur visited the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology campus in Jammu, where they got specialised and dedicated training in advanced oilseed cultivation.

The initiative was undertaken by Udhampur legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania, under the Rs 5,000 crore Holistic Agriculture Development Project (HADP) in J&K, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an objective to double the farmers’ income.

The HADP is an ambitious initiative under the Agricultural Ministry, seeking to introduce cutting-edge techniques in oilseed cultivation and also to augment its production as well as sustainability in the region.

RS Pathania, highlighting the government's commitment to farmers’ prosperity, said that the exposure of farmers to the latest technology was part of the government’s broader efforts to equip locals with modern practices in agriculture, from seed selection to pest management.

The 5,000 crore project, with a target of completion in five years, emphasises crop diversification, irrigation upgrades, and market linkages for high-value produce like oilseeds.

Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh told IANS, "The farmers learnt about new technologies and innovations, oilseed production techniques, farm management practices, and pest control methods.

“We sent a team from our district so that they can learn and come back to train the farmers about the latest techniques. We have distributed high-quality mustard seeds to farmers for a healthy yield. This will go a long way in making them self-sufficient,” he added.

Notably, HADP is an integrated program, spanning across the entire range of activities in the three key sectors of the agri-economy, namely Horticulture, Agriculture, and Livestock husbandry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move aims to provide skill development to approximately 2.5 lakh farmers through the specialised Daksh Kisan portal. As part of the program, around 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be set up, and robust value chains will be established for the benefit and well-being of the farming community.

The initiative is expected to generate employment, benefiting numerous marginal families in Jammu and Kashmir.

