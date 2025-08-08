JK Tyre racing season 2025 set to kick off in Coimbatore on Aug 9

Coimbatore, Aug 8 (IANS) The adrenaline is set to rise as JK tyre racing season 2025 kicks off this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on August 9-10. The 2025 season will witness 10 races of Novice Cup and eight races of Continental GT Cup spread across three rounds.

The opening round promises thrilling on-track battles, as racers aim to make a strong start in the Novice Cup and the Continental GT Cup. With entries from across the country, from Jammu, Delhi, Sikkim, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, the stage is set for an exciting weekend of racing.

For two-wheeler enthusiasts, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, promises high-speed drama with its unique Pro-Am format, where amateur and professional riders compete together. After a nationwide talent hunt- “Street to Track”, Royal Enfield held zonal selection rounds across North, South, East & West zones.

A total of 64 amateur riders were selected from these zonal selections, who then joined 50 professional riders for the final selection round. At the end of the selection process, 24 of the fastest riders in Amateur and Pro each will race.

The selected riders will now ride identical, race-tuned Continental GT-R650s, powered by Royal Enfield’s award-winning 648cc engine. Now in its fifth year, the GT Cup continues to grow in popularity and intensity.

The Novice Cup introduced in 2018 as part of JKNRC, features Indian-made Formula cars and is considered the most sought-after entry-level single-seater category in the country, ideal for amateurs starting out in formula racing.

The grid this year comprises of 27 racers representing five professional teams namely- Bangalore based Team Avalanche Racing (owned by ex-racer Fazal Malik), Team M-Sport (owned by international racing star Armaan Ebrahim), Team DTS Racing (owned by former national racing champion Diljith TS), Team Momentum Motorsport (owned by ex-racer Rasheed Khan) and Team Delta Speeds (owned by racing driver Mohit Aryan).

