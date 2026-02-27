J&K Ranji team: A sense of pride & unity

Srinagar/Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is on his way to Hubballi in Karnataka to witness the historic cricket match as the J&K cricket team maintained its hold over Karnataka in the finals of the Ranji Trophy.

J&K stormed into the Ranji finals and maintained a lead of 291 runs over Karnataka in the first innings.

People in both Srinagar and Jammu have been watching the growth of their team closely, and the smile on their faces says it loudly that the joy is much beyond the game.

“I have neither played cricket nor watched it keenly, but when my grandson told me that J&K has reached the finals of the Ranji Trophy, I feel a sense of pride. I am looking forward to our victory in the final match,” said Abdul Rashid (74) of Old City Srinagar.

Others, who know the game, are equally joyous, though their joy has moorings in the understanding of the game.

“I have closely watched our players right since I was in the engineering college. We had good batsmen like Rouf and good bowlers like Qayoom in the past, but the much-needed training, practice, encouragement and coaching weren’t there,” said Khwaja Nisar Hussain, a retired chief engineer.

J&K cricket team's historic qualification for their first-ever Ranji Trophy final in 67 years has garnered widespread praise across the political spectrum, with leaders highlighting it as a victory for the region's spirit and a step towards normalcy.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the team on the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, stating the victory belongs to the entire team and support staff.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the win as a ‘new golden chapter’ in J&K's sporting history, praising the team's grit and courage.

PDP leader, Iltija Mufti, greeted the team while using the moment to urge youth to focus on sports and avoid drug abuse, and criticising the lack of local sports infrastructure.

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur praised the achievement as a testament to improved infrastructure and peace in the region, encouraging society to support the players.

The J&K Legislative Assembly applauded the achievement, with the Congress leader Nizam Ud Din Bhat and others acknowledging the historic milestone.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq and spokesperson of the ruling NC said, the need is to keep politics out of sports.

He said the event should be celebrated as a victory for all residents.

J&K Ranji team led by Paras Dogra and guided by coach Ajay Sharma is staring at victory in the final match as Karnataka trail by 291 run lead in the first innings.

