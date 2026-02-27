February 27, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

J&K Ranji team: A sense of pride & unity

J&K Ranji team: A sense of pride & unity (Photo: @AgnimitraRoy/X)

Srinagar/Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is on his way to Hubballi in Karnataka to witness the historic cricket match as the J&K cricket team maintained its hold over Karnataka in the finals of the Ranji Trophy.

J&K stormed into the Ranji finals and maintained a lead of 291 runs over Karnataka in the first innings.

People in both Srinagar and Jammu have been watching the growth of their team closely, and the smile on their faces says it loudly that the joy is much beyond the game.

“I have neither played cricket nor watched it keenly, but when my grandson told me that J&K has reached the finals of the Ranji Trophy, I feel a sense of pride. I am looking forward to our victory in the final match,” said Abdul Rashid (74) of Old City Srinagar.

Others, who know the game, are equally joyous, though their joy has moorings in the understanding of the game.

“I have closely watched our players right since I was in the engineering college. We had good batsmen like Rouf and good bowlers like Qayoom in the past, but the much-needed training, practice, encouragement and coaching weren’t there,” said Khwaja Nisar Hussain, a retired chief engineer.

J&K cricket team's historic qualification for their first-ever Ranji Trophy final in 67 years has garnered widespread praise across the political spectrum, with leaders highlighting it as a victory for the region's spirit and a step towards normalcy.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the team on the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, stating the victory belongs to the entire team and support staff.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the win as a ‘new golden chapter’ in J&K's sporting history, praising the team's grit and courage.

PDP leader, Iltija Mufti, greeted the team while using the moment to urge youth to focus on sports and avoid drug abuse, and criticising the lack of local sports infrastructure.

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur praised the achievement as a testament to improved infrastructure and peace in the region, encouraging society to support the players.

The J&K Legislative Assembly applauded the achievement, with the Congress leader Nizam Ud Din Bhat and others acknowledging the historic milestone.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq and spokesperson of the ruling NC said, the need is to keep politics out of sports.

He said the event should be celebrated as a victory for all residents.

J&K Ranji team led by Paras Dogra and guided by coach Ajay Sharma is staring at victory in the final match as Karnataka trail by 291 run lead in the first innings.

--IANS

sq/dan

LATEST NEWS

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real Madrid to face Manchester City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real face Man City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

‘The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance ahead of their Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy final: J&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4