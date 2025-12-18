J&K: Rajouri infrastructure picks up pace, Bathuni bridge set to open soon for traffic soon

December 18, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Jammu, Dec 18 (IANS) Marking a major infrastructural milestone in the border district of Rajouri in the Union Territory, the much-awaited Bathuni Bridge on the Rajouri-Jammu-Poonch Highway is set to open for public soon.

The project is in the final stages, with construction work advancing to the last lap.

According to officials, the blacktopping work is likely to be finished by tonight, paving the way for its formal inauguration in the next couple of days.

The 250-metre-long bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. On completion, it will be the longest bridge on the Jammu-Poonch highway and is expected to transform road connectivity in Rajouri and areas adjoining it.

According to BRO Resident Engineer Sanjiv Gupta and the Project Manager (Contractor), the new bridge will reduce travel time between Jammu and Poonch by around 15 to 20 minutes, ensuring smoother and safer movement for commuters, transporters, and emergency vehicles.

Sushil Kumar, the Project Manager, told IANS that the blacktopping of the bridge is underway. After its completion, traffic will be able to bypass the existing route, saving 15-20 minutes and providing considerable relief and convenience to the people. This is the longest bridge on this route.

They added that once the blacktopping work is completed, load testing and technical clearance will be conducted within the next one to two days.

After successful completion of these procedures, the bridge will be opened for vehicular traffic in the coming days.

The completion of the bridge has generated a wave of happiness among residents, who see the project as a sign of development and progress.

People have expressed gratitude to the Modi government, stating that the bridge will not only reduce travel time but also boost trade, tourism, and overall development in the region.

--IANS

mr/dan

