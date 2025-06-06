J&K: Katra residents happy as PM Modi inaugurates Chenab railway bridge, launches projects worth Rs 46,000 crore

June 06, 2025 8:34 PM हिंदी

J&K: Locals of Katra express happiness as PM Modi inaugurates Chenab railway bridge, launches projects worth Rs 46,000 cr

Katra (J&K), June 6 (IANS) Residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra expressed happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge and launched a slew of developmental projects on Friday.

The Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, marks a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey. Along with it, PM Modi inaugurated multiple key projects worth Rs 46,000 crore, including two state-of-the-art bridges and the Vande Bharat train service. He addressed a public gathering in Katra town, beginning his speech by offering obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi in the Dogri language.

PM Modi also made a strong statement against Pakistan, referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and how India's retaliatory move under Operation Sindoor "will forever haunt" it.

Condemning Pakistan, he stated it is the enemy of brotherhood, Insaniyat (humanity), and Kashmiriyat, and accused it of trying to incite communal violence in India. He added that government jobs had been provided to the next of kin of those killed in Pakistani shelling.

IANS spoke to several locals who were present at the event.

Sakshi, a resident, said: "I felt very good. PM Modi spoke about Operation Sindoor and various development projects. I was very happy to hear him."

Ikka, another local, said: "Today is a great day for all of us. PM Modi has given us projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore. It’s a big gift to us. I want to thank him for this."

Sandhya added: "It was our dream to see this train run. It will definitely reduce travel time and boost trade, business, and tourism. Terrorism has impacted tourism, but people still come to visit Vaishno Devi. PM Modi’s statements are completely right. I was saddened by the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists targeted Hindus based on religion."

Balwant Raj said: "I like PM Modi a lot. Development in J&K has accelerated under his leadership, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. The inauguration of Vande Bharat trains will boost tourism. Earlier, winters and rain caused travel issues, and car travel was expensive. This train will make a big difference."

This was PM Modi's first visit to J&K after the Pahalgam terror attack.

