J&K CM Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia relief to next of kin of Kulgam terror attack victims

Srinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Saturday condemned the Kulgam terror attack and announced ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the two victims.

CM Omar Abdullah sanctioned the ex gratia relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

CM Omar Abdullah’s office said on X today, “Chief Minister has strongly condemned the dastardly killing of two labourers in Kulgam and expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives. He announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

“This will be in addition to the immediate assistance of Rs 6 lakh each to be provided by the District Administration.

“The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time”.

Terrorists yesterday evening shot at and critically injured two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh in Kellam village of Kulgam district.

Both the injured non-locals were taken to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town. One injured identified as Deepak succumbed in Anantnag hospital while the other, Bopinder was shifted to super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar.

He passed away on Saturday morning. The cowardly attack on innocent labourers has been widely condemned by local political and religious leaders.

On July 22, terrorists killed Head Constable, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag town when he was deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty in the town.

After killing prominent citizens, judges, political workers and religious leaders in addition to forcing mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley, terrorists have shifted their tactics to hybrid operations targeting innocent, unarmed non-locals including labourers, roadside traders, drivers to maintain terror in Kashmir.

Security forces and J&K Police are maintaining high vigil around transit locations of non-local workers.

--IANS

sq/rad