Jitesh Sharma to lead India 'A' in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has chosen the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The tournament will take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23 at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The teams are split into two groups: Group A includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE, and Pakistan 'A'.

India wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma will be leading the side, with Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir as his deputy.

The squad features teenage batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who received his first call-up to the India A team at just 14 years old.

Suryavanshi added another accolade to his name by smashing the fourth-fastest Youth Test century in history with his 78-ball century for India U19 against Australia U19 in the Youth Test at the Ian Healy Oval last month. He also broke the record for the most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket during his 70-run innings off 68 balls in the second India U-19 versus Australia U-19 50-over match at the same venue in September.

IPL 2025's breakout star, Priyansh Arya, has also been named in the squad. Making his IPL debut in 2025 at just 24, Priyansh emerged as one of PBKS’ standout performers.

India A’s squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

