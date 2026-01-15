Jharkhand: Labourers who returned to India from captivity after 8 months, thank Centre

Ranchi, Jan 15 (IANS) The return of migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were abducted and kept in captivity by terrorists in the West African nation of Niger, has brought joy and relief to their families and the entire neighbourhood. They thank the Indian government for helping them out.

These five labourers, who are residents of Dondolo village in Bagodar block of Giridih district, had gone to Niger about eight months ago in search of employment, where they were working on a transmission line project. It was during this time that they were abducted by terrorists.

All these workers were employed by the Kalpataru Transmission Line Company on the KPTC project in Niger and last year in April, they were kidnapped by armed persons and had been ‘missing’ since then.

Following their kidnapping, their families were deeply distressed and continuously prayed for their safe return.

It was on the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and consistent nudges that the agencies managed to secure the release of the workers from the terrorists’ captivity.

It took more than eight months to secure their release and now that they have returned home, their families are elated and there were emotional reunions with tears of joy flowing down their cheeks.

The families of these labourers are expressing their gratitude to the Central government for their safe return to their homeland.

Sanjay Mahato, one of the labourers who returned home and was reunited with his family, told IANS, "We are very thankful to the Government of India and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Just the way we had gone, we have returned safely."

The family members of these labourers are also thanking the Modi government for bringing them back safely.

A couple of the returned workers also shared their ordeal, recounting the hardships and troubles that they were subjected to on a daily basis while in captivity.

Sharing their ordeal, the labourers recounted that their life in the captivity of Niger terrorists was extremely difficult and challenging.

“Every day was spent under a cloud of uncertainty and fear, but we always had faith that the Indian government was making every possible effort to bring us back safely to India,” said another worker.

