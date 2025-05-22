Jewel Thief' actress Nikita Dutta and her mother test Covid positive

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Following Shilpa Shirodkar, 'Jewel Thief' actress Nikita Dutta has also tested positive for COVID-19.

She shared her health update with her InstaFam through a social media post. Dutta further informed that not just her, but her mother is also suffering from Covid.

She took to her Instagram stories and penned a cautionary message that read, "Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe everyone."

Currently in home quarantine, the actress is suffering only mild symptoms. However, as a precaution, the diva has decided to put all her work commitments on hold for the time being.

Recently, actress Shilpa Shirodkar also tested positive for COVID-19.

Informing about this, the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant, wrote on the Internet. “Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks,” she said.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in the country with more than 200 active cases.

On Thursday, Shilpa shared that she has recovered from Covid and is feeling better. "Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday," the 'Jatadhara' actress wrote on her Instagram story, along with a still of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

In the meantime, Dutta shared that she realized her Bollywood dream with Saif Ali Khan's "Jewel Thief".

Revealing what she took away from the heist drama, Dutta said, "I've been part of Sid Anand's world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don't think I've lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I'm not saying just because you're going to see me dancing. It's just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I've gotten that from this film. So that's my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand's world with this film."

--IANS

pm/