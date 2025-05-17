Jessica Chastain is still 'trying to learn Italian' for her husband

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Actress Jessica Chastain has said that she is still trying to master Italian so she can speak to her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in his native language.

Chastain has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo since June 2017 and the couple have two children, daughter Giulietta and son Augustus, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Italian publication IO Donna, Chastain said: "I tried and I’m still trying to learn Italian, since it’s part of my family, but I still don’t feel confident enough to speak without difficulty.

"I also studied four years of French in high school, alas I don’t remember anything. In the public school system in the United States, unfortunately, you don’t learn much."

The 48-year-old actress lives in New York with her family and although it would be easy for her to relocate to Italy she has never considered quitting America, despite the political upheaval she feels since Donald Trump was re-elected as US President.

Chastain said: "I have loved New York since the first time I went there, on a school trip when I was still a high school student in California. New York is my favourite city in the world. I love walking down the streets and hearing so many different languages, so many different accents.

"Among the many things I like about the city, there is one fundamental: it erases class differences at least twice a day, when everyone – including me when I walk my children to school – takes the subway.

"I realise that living in the United States at this time in history means having to accept many decisions and political statements that I do not agree with, especially when it comes to immigration. But I still believe in the good of the United States and I want to be a part of it. Leaving would seem like giving up. And I am not one to give up, so I will not do it just because of one bad apple."

