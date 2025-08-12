Jessica Alba is trusting the process as she heals from her split from Cash Warren

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is nursing a broken heart, and seems to be healing well. The actress has learned to "let life happen" after her split from Cash Warren.

The 44-year-old actress announced her breakup in January after 16 years of marriage to her ex-partner with whom she has Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and seven-year-old Hayes, and filed for divorce a month later, listing their date of separation as December 27, 2024, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Reflecting on her life since the split, she told Extra, "I think everybody can relate to, you try to plan so much, especially as a mom, you’re always trying to plan, plan, and control things. And I think you just realize, especially as time goes by, that what’s meant for you is actually what’s going to show up and what’s going to happen. Sometimes, you just have to let life happen and enjoy yourself and things will fall into place. Trust the process”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, around six months after confirming her breakup from the 46-year-old film producer, she was seen on vacation with Marvel star Danny Ramirez, 32, in Cancun, Mexico, and they've since been spotted packing on the PDA.

Cash is pleased for his ex, and recently told TMZ, “I’m happy for her. I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy”.

When asked whether he is seeing anyone, he replied, “No, not yet. Let me know if you got anybody”.

On July 29, Jessica and Danny were seen kissing outside Beverly Glen Deli in Beverly Hills. The Honey actress announced her split from Cash via a social media post in January.

She wrote, “I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals”.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time (sic)”, she added.

