Jeremy Renner: I almost didn't want to go back into acting

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner says he almost gave up acting after his snowplough accident as he had to “focus” so much on “real life”.

Renner suffered over 30 broken bones, a lacerated liver and a collapsed lung in January 2023 when he was run over by his Snocat. However, Renner is happy that he continued his career in showbiz.

He told Fox News Digital, "I mean, I'll be in recovery for the rest of my life. I think it goes beyond acting. I almost didn't want to go back into acting because I had to focus so much on real life. Nonfiction kind of stuff. To go into fiction was a little difficult, but I'm glad I'm back doing it."

The 55-year-old actor has tried to simplify his life since the accident, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He explained: "Be with my family, get better every day and do acts of service and give to others as much and best as I can. And that's how I choose to live my life from moving forward since the accident."

Renner is open to trying new treatments for his ongoing medical issues, and is currently focusing on red light treatments and oxygen therapy.

He said: "There are a lot of great things we're progressing in it. Peptide therapies are really great for hormone replacement as we get older. You don't have to be in an accident to do any of the things I'm doing. These are just life stuff as we age, but those are also very, very key to my recovery from tissue damage. 38 broken bones, all that type of stuff.

"And also, a positive mindset. These are things that I enjoy and I have to enjoy them because I'll be doing them as I breathe and as I move around through life."

--IANS

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