Jeremy Allen White recollects feeling 'fragile' by his new biopic

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (IANS) Hollywood star, Jeremy Allen White, who is known for his work in the Emmy-winning show ‘The Bear’, has shared that he felt "fragile" during the making of the ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’.

The 34-year-old star plays the Glory Days rocker in the new biopic, which follows Bruce Springsteen amid personal and professional struggles during the making of his 1982 album Nebraska, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He felt as if he needed some space to process the film's heavy story during the production. The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember, in preparation, I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold tour”.

He went on, "We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was like, such a... I don't know, I felt very fragile at times”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘The Bear’ actor explained that he felt "protective" of The Boss as he and the cast were acting out moments that have happened in his life.

He said, "And in this strange way, protective of (Springsteen) because, at the end of the day, these are real moments that have happened, these are real rooms. There was something very delicate about that, and I think, once we were on set, became quite introverted. I need a little bit of separation into my own kind of understanding”.

White is joined in the biopic's cast by Jeremy Strong, who portrays the music legend's manager Jon Landau, and the ‘Succession’ star mainly developed his character "in solitude", even though he had the chance to dine with his counterpart in real-life.

The 46-year-old actor said, "In a way, the information that you want to get is sort of around. We become like obsessive detectives looking for these clues. Stephen Graham (who plays Springsteen's father Douglas in the picture) used the word 'magpie' the other day, which is so great. We are! We're collecting things, and there were things that I got from Jon, but mainly it's a lot of your own work”.

Jeremy Strong explained that he was pleased to have Landau on the set of Scott Cooper's movie once he felt comfortable in the understanding of his alter ego.

--IANS

aa/

