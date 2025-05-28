May 28, 2025 8:57 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Lopez thinks she is too hard, on herself

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez feels that at times she gets "so hard” on herself. The 55-year-old star has enjoyed huge success as a singer and as an actress, and has confessed to being a "perfectionist".

The chart-topping star recently hosted the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, and Jennifer relished the challenge of hosting the show, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told 'Extra', "I’m so hard on myself. I don’t wanna be that way, but I can’t help it sometimes. I felt it went really, really well. I am such a perfectionist, I always feel like, 'Ah, I could have gotten this little piece or that little piece’. But it was, it was perfect. It was fine”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer has twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, but she wasn't able to convince them to come to the awards show.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker quipped, "My kids are 17 now, they're twins, and they don't like to hang with mom, and I can't, like, drag them along like I used to. I have like one more year of telling them kind of what to do before they're like, 'Okay’. I begged them to come with me this weekend and they were like, ‘Mom, we're tired. We want to hang out with our friends. Mommy, please,’ you know? And I can never say no to them. It's terrible. I think deep down they're proud of their mom”.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she feels "proud" of her career. The singer reflected on her career arc ahead of hosting the American Music Awards.

She told ‘People’ magazine, "Everything feels like I just did it. I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards. So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow’. Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that”.

Jennifer recently sat down to watch some of her old performances, and she was struck by how much she's developed as an artist.

She said, "We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done. I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life”.

