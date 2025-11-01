Jennifer Lawrence is not sure about speaking out on Trump, politics

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is not taking any risks when it comes to being vocal about her politics.

The actress recently got honest about her newfound resistance to talking to the press about politics, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress appeared on a podcast from The New York Times as part of her ‘Die My Love’ press tour. While the Oscar-winning actress was outspoken against Donald Trump during his first administration as U.S. president, notably writing an op-ed after Election Day in which she declared that Trump’s victory meant “the only people that feel safe (in America), that their rights are recognized and respected, are white men”.

When asked about her thoughts on speaking out now regarding Trump and politics, she answered, “I don’t really know if I should. The first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided”.

She continued, “I think I’m in a complicated recalibration because I’m also an artiste. With this temperature and the way things can turn out, I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions”.

“I want to protect my craft so that you can still get lost in what I’m doing. And if I can’t say something that’s going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I don’t want to be a part of the problem. I don’t want to make the problem worse. You watch these actors’ faces who have had incredible careers and made incredible contributions and then one half of the internet doesn’t want to see their faces anymore. I get so upset for those people and it feels so wrong”, she added.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress noted that he’s able to get across her political beliefs via her work, such as the movies she’s making at her production company.

These projects include “Bread and Roses”, which follows three women in Afghanistan amid the effects of the 2021 Taliban offensive, and the abortion documentary ‘Zurawski v Texas’.

“I try to express my politics through my work. A lot of movies coming out from my production company are expressions of the political landscape and that’s how I feel like I can be helpful”, she added.

--IANS

aa/