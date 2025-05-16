May 16, 2025 5:14 PM हिंदी

Jennifer Hudson surprising the cast of Broadway musical ‘Smash’

Jennifer Hudson surprising the cast of Broadway musical ‘Smash’

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson is not just coming out in support of the Broadway musical ‘Smash’ but is also celebrating it.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star, 43, made a surprise appearance at the hit Broadway musical at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. She starred in the second season of the 2012 TV series that inspired the stage production, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The Oscar winner is also part of the musical's all-star producing team with Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Steven Spielberg. Hudson stepped out on stage to celebrate the stars of the show, and even sing a bit of a song her character performed on the series. After the cast, led by Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman, respectively in the roles Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee made famous on screen, took their bows, songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman introduced the EGOT winner to the stage.

As per ‘People’, the singer immediately hyped the audience, saying, “Was that not an amazing show?” Hudson, after giving Hurder a sweet hug, went on to praise the show. “It is such an honor to watch you guys do what you do... It’s what it’s about. It inspires you. Do you not want to be on Broadway now? That’s what this show has done”.

"Your stardom is amazing”, Hudson continued of the cast. “Each and every one of you are a star. I'm so inspired to be a small part of this”.

Shaiman then popped the question that everybody was thinking, “J. Hud? If I twisted your arm, would you give us just a few bars of the song we wrote for you?” Hudson went on to sing a few lines of “I Can’t Let Go”, which the Shaiman and Whittman penned for the second season of the series.

Before exiting the stage, she told the cast, “I’m so proud of y’all”. Hudson was notably absent from the premiere of the musical on April 10, which brought out stars Billy Crystal, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, as well as a slew of Smash alums, including Debra Messing and Christian Borle.

She addressed her absence in a shared Instagram post with the musical, explaining that she had to be in Los Angeles to film an episode of her self-titled talk show. "I can't be in two places at one time”, she explained while on the set of her show. "I gotta be here with y'all, so I'm going to miss opening night, but I hope everyone enjoys the show”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Aaron Rai lies fourth, Akshay Bhatia Tied 29th in PGA Championship in Charlotte. Photo credit: PGA

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 4th, Bhatia Tied-29 in PGA Championship

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Spotlight on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders to secure playoffs spot in the Inian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Mohan Babu University partners with QS top-100 Penn State (Photo: Mohan Babu University)

Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting