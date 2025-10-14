Jennifer Aniston: I want my own DNA in a little person

October 14, 2025 1:13 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed why she didn't turn to adoption during her 20-year struggle to become a mother and said that she wants her own DNA in a little person.

The former Friends star talked about her 20-year battle to start a family. She went on to share that she went through many rounds of unsuccessful IVF treatments.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Aniston said: "When people say: 'But you can adopt'. I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it."

The co-host asked the actress if she's found "peace" after her fertility struggles and Aniston replied: "It's so peaceful. But I will say there's a point where it's out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it."

Aniston acknowledged she has had relationships with men and thought they "would have made some good kids" but she said the thought often passed "within three seconds,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She went on to add: "It (having kids) just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was. It's very emotional, especially in the moment when they say 'that's it,' because there is a weird moment when that happens."

Aniston had earlier spoken out about her IVF struggles back in 2022 when she told Allure magazine: "My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.

"It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me: 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. But I have zero regrets."

