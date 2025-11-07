Jemimah cheers for Indian team for Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) As the countdown begins for the 1st Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025, newly crowned Women's ODI World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues has extended a touching message of encouragement to the girls of Team India.

In her trademark cheerful style, Jemimah said, “Wishing you all the very best for the World Cup. I’m cheering for you all just like you all rooted for us. Bring the World Cup home and then we will celebrate together.”

Her warm message has struck a chord with fans and players alike, coming just days after India’s triumphant win at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The gesture reflects the deep sense of solidarity and mutual respect between India’s mainstream women cricketers and the girls of Team India – Cricket for the Blind — united by passion, perseverance, and pride in representing the nation.

The 1st Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind 2025, organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in collaboration with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is set to begin on November 11 at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

A total of six nations — Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United States of America, and host India — will participate in this landmark global event. Team USA has already landed in India, while other teams are scheduled to arrive by November 10, ahead of the grand opening ceremony.

The tournament stands as a defining moment in the journey of inclusive cricket, spotlighting the courage and determination of the girls of Team India, Cricket for the Blind, who continue to break barriers and redefine the spirit of the game.

Team India Squad

B1 Category: Simu Das, P. Karuna Kumari, Anu Kumari, Jamuna Rani Tudu, Kavya V

B2 Category: Anekha Devi, Basanti Hansdah, Simranjeet Kour, Sunita Sarathe, Parbati Marndi

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Captain), Phula Soren, Ganga S Kadam (Vice-Captain), Kavya N R, Sushma Patel, Durga Yevle

--IANS

