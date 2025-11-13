Jaya Prada wishes Dharmendra a speedy recovery: 'May you soon be back to your vibrant self'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada has shared her wishes for the speedy recovery of Dharmendra after he returned home following a massive health scare.

She said that the 'He-Man' of Bollywood has been a massive source of inspiration for the entire film fraternity and has touched countless hearts.

Revealing that she was extremely concerned regarding the health of the legendary actor, Jaya Prada wrote on her official Instagram account, "Resp. Dharam Ji, I was deeply concerned to hear about your health. You have always been a source of inspiration, strength, and grace for all of us in the film fraternity. Your charm and spirit continue to touch millions of hearts. (sic)"

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. May you soon be back to your vibrant self, spreading love and positivity as always. With prayers and warm regards, Jaya Prada (folded hands emoji) @aapkadharam," she added.

The veteran actor was finally discharged from the hospital on November 12.

Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement confirming that Dharmendra will continue his treatment at home. The statement further urged the public and media to respect the family’s privacy during this period.

Dharmendra and Jaya Prada have shared the screen in several hits such as "Insaaf Kaun Karega,” “Dharm Aur Qanoon,” “Ganga Tere Desh Mein,” “Mardon Wali Baat,” and “Maidan-E-Jung,” among others.

Back in May, Jaya Prada paid a visit to Dharmendra's house, glimpses of which she shared on social media.

She uploaded a couple of cheerful photos with Dharmendra along with the caption, “Today met one of my most respected co-artists in Mumbai - none other superstar legend respected Dharmendra ji at his residence and refreshed many old memories Dharm ji I wish god you always be happy and healthy @aapkadharam. (sic)”

Even Dharmendra posted some photos from the meet on his IG and wrote, “Jaya prada, my lovely co - star came to see me today along with loving family friends of her .i am extremely happy to see them all.”(sic)

--IANS

pm/