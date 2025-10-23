Jaya Bachchan: This is the Hindi-Indian Film Industry; do not call it 'Bollywood'

October 23, 2025 3:52 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan made a powerful statement at the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad this year as she received the prestigious Cine Icon Award.

The veteran star used the platform to voice her long-standing concern about the industry's identity, urging everyone to stop using the term 'Bollywood' and instead call it what it truly represents, the Hindi-Indian film industry.

Taking the stage to thunderous applause, Jaya said, "'This is not Bollywood or Hollywood.' A lot of people present here – actors, artists, writers, directors, and the audience – are referring to it as Bollywood. Please don't do this. This is the Hindi-Indian film industry, and give it its due respect. This is a request from a person who has been in this film industry for the last 55 years."

The 'Guddi' actress further expressed gratitude for the honour and said, "Thank you for all the love and your graciousness. I accept this with all humility. Thank you. The award was presented to Jaya Bachchan by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, who shared heartfelt words for the veteran. Karan Johar, when introducing her, said, 'Let's give a huge round of applause and welcome to the one and only Jaya Bachchan Aunty.'"

Teasing her a little further, Karan said, "I am sorry we are doing this stupidity, but we consider you as our mother. Shah Rukh and I have taken it upon ourselves to give you the award. We feel very happy, more than you. God bless you, and thank you so much. Karan added with warmth, I have the right to call her Aunty J. She is like a mother to me. She has known me since childhood. I have had the amazing fortune of even directing Aunty Jaya. Her legacy precedes us. But more than anything else, it's a warm heart, and everyone should know that, especially in the paparazzi."

The emotional exchange won a lot of applause and hooting from the audience present.

Talking about Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan's association, the actress has been a part of movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Kal Ho Na Ho', both produced under Dharma Productions, Karan Johar's banner.

