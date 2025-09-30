Jaya Bachchan smiles for media in the biggest turnaround

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was seen in a different avatar in front of the media on Tuesday. The actress attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai on Tuesday, and smiled for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

For the occasion, the actress donned a red silk saree, and attended the durga puja celebrations of the Mukerji family. The video, which has gone viral on the Internet, shows Kajol asking the paparazzi to not shout as she invited Jaya to pose with her for the cameras. Kajol remained mindful of Jaya’s history with photographers and her dislike for being screamed at for photos.

While Kajol repeatedly warned the photographers to not shout, they continued to do the opposite, which caused some irritation to Jaya. However, the actress-politician didn’t mind posing alongside Kajol. She was even seen smiling warmly and adoring Kajol.

Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with the paparazzi has long been a subject of attention in Bollywood. She is known for her candid and outspoken nature, and has often expressed her displeasure at intrusive media practices, especially when photographers cross personal boundaries. Unlike many celebrities who engage warmly with paparazzi culture, Jaya has frequently called out the lack of privacy and respect, particularly when it comes to her family.

Her sharp remarks at events or when being photographed in public have gone viral on multiple occasions, sparking debates about celebrity boundaries and media ethics. While some see her as unapproachable, others appreciate her insistence on dignity and space in an age of constant surveillance. Despite the occasional controversies, Jaya remains unfazed, continuing to assert her views openly. Her stance reflects a generational divide in Bollywood, where older stars often prefer privacy, while younger ones embrace paparazzi attention as part of the profession.

However, her recent appearance, and interaction with the paparazzi was a heartwarming moment.

