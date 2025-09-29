September 29, 2025 6:25 PM हिंदी

Japanese sumo wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki performs Shiomaki ritual, wishes PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Japanese sumo wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki performs Shiomaki ritual, wishes Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday. IANS file photos

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Jokoryu Takayuki, a Japanese sumo wrestler, performed the Shiomaki ritual to ward off evil spirits and strengthen the Indian Prime Minister Modi. As part of a ‘Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada,’ Japan's youngest sumo wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki performed the renowned Shiomaki ritual to ward off evil spirits and to wish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi well on his 75th birthday.

The Japanese sumo wrestler offered his wishes to Prime Minister Modi whilst performing the Shiomaki ritual, which involved throwing salt into the sumo wrestling ring, in Tokyo. This ritual is deeply rooted in Shinto beliefs, serving both spiritual purification and a practical purpose to ward off evil spirits.

This Shiomaki ritual by Jokoryu Takayuki, a Japanese Sumo Wrestler, was part of Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada, organised by the Indian Minorities Federation in Japan. The wrestler said ‘Tanjoubi Omedetou – Modi,’ wishing him a happy birthday in their language.

“Modi, you are a winner; I am also a winner. We both win battles,” Jokoryu Takayuki said.

He further said, “I look forward to seeing even greater achievements from you in the future. Keep up the excellent work.”

--IANS

vi/bsk/

