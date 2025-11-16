November 16, 2025 1:18 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor calls a simple life rendition with dad Boney Kapoor & Orry her 'dream'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) As filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Orry took off for a fun getaway on a beach Island, Janhvi Kapoor called a simple life rendition with Orry and her father her "dream".

Orry took to his IG and dropped a video of his holiday with Boney. The clip showed the fun banter between the two. While Boney kept on instructing Orry with various tasks, such as unpacking his stuff and wanting Indian food, Orry obliged to all his wishes with a huge smile on his face.

"Just me, Boney uncle, and a gorgeous @airbnb villa that survived us both. (Men holding hands and house emoji) Questions? Cravings? Confusion? The Airbnb host is the real MVP. Trust them. Always (sic)", Orry captioned the post.

Commenting on the post, Janhvi wrote, "A simple life rendition with u and papa is my dream (sic)."

However, this is not the first time that Boney and Orry have entertained the netizens with their rapport.

Back in October, Boney left Jahnvi and his rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya in splits with his version of Justin Bieber's "Go Baby" song.

Orry took to social media and posted a clip in which he was seen asking Boney to complete the lyrics of the popular track.

Orry begins with "That's my baby, she's iconic...iPhone case, lip gloss on it".

Giving the popular lyrics his own fun twist, the filmmaker joined in saying,

"Orry you are not my baby and this is just platonic. You are using me for clout, and this is just demonic," leaving everyone in the room laughing.

"He knows. @boney.kapoor @janhvikapoor @shikharpahariya @lilbieber @haileybieber. (sic)," Orry captioned the post.

Coming to Jahnvi, she is presently basking in the success of her recent release “Homebound,” co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial premiered globally in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, where it reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation.

It is also India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

