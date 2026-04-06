Jane Kaczmarek says, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ makers offered huge money to pull out Erik Per Sullivan out of retirement

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) The makers of the show ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ apparently left no stone unturned to pull Erik Per Sullivan out of acting retirement, and hire him for ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’.

However, it wasn’t enough to get the young man who played the inimitable Dewey to take a break from studying literature at Harvard, reports ‘Deadline’.

In an interview with ‘The Guardian’, actress Jane Kaczmarek said Erik is “studying Dickens and is an incredible student. They offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said, ‘No thank you’”.

Erik is the only cast member from the original ensemble to be re-cast for the upcoming four-episode revival of the old Fox comedy series. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will play him.

As per ‘Deadline’, in the revival, titled after the original series’ theme song, Malcolm is dragged back into his family’s orbit when Hal (played by Bryan Cranston) and Lois (played by Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

The trailer for the revival features the return of Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as the parents as well as Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield as Malcolm’s brothers Francis and Reese, respectively, and Emy Coligado as Francis’ wife Piama. It also introduces Anthony Timpano and Vaughan Murrae as the youngest siblings Jamie and Kelly, seen as a toddler (Jamie) or not at all (Kelly) on the original series, as well as Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter Leah and Kiana Madeira as his girlfriend Tristan.

‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ is set to premiere on April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ follows a gifted boy, Malcolm, played by Frankie Muniz, navigating life in a dysfunctional, lower-middle-class family. The show is known for its single-camera format, lack of a laugh track, and direct-to-camera narration. It received critical acclaim for writing and performances.

--IANS

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