July 17, 2025 6:48 PM हिंदी

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 17 (IANS) Jharkhand has earned national recognition in the Government of India’s Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, with Jamshedpur securing third place in the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh to 10 lakh. Bundu was honoured as the 'Promising Clean City' of Jharkhand.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Receiving the honours on behalf of the state were Sunil Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department; Suraj Kumar, Director of the State Urban Development Agency; Krishna Kumar, Special Officer of the Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee; and officials from the Bundu Nagar Panchayat.

Jamshedpur was also awarded a five-star city rating, while Deoghar, Jugsalai, and Chakulia received one-star rankings. The city was further recognised as a Water Plus city for its excellence in water resource management.

Meanwhile, Bundu, Chirkunda, Rajmahal, Sahebganj, and Deoghar were classified under the ODF Plus Plus category, acknowledging their sustained efforts in sanitation and waste management.

This recognition marks a significant improvement for Jharkhand, which had performed poorly in the Swachh Survekshan 2016. Since 2017, however, the state has consistently made notable progress in urban sanitation and cleanliness.

Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar credited the achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the guidance of Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar, and the active participation of citizens.

He emphasised that all municipal bodies have been instructed to prioritise cleanliness to improve further in upcoming surveys.

The award ceremony was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, and Department Secretary Srinivas Katikithala.

Ahmedabad has been declared the cleanest metropolis in India in the million-plus category. Bhopal and Lucknow followed in close succession. Indore, having sustained its pre-eminence for eight consecutive years in cleanliness, was elevated to the newly instituted Super Swachh League.

--IANS

snc/skp/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Banaskantha: 12 years exile for 29 tribal families ends, rehabilitated in native village

Banaskantha: 12 years exile for 29 tribal families ends, rehabilitated in native village

There will be a leaning towards making Bumrah play in Manchester Test, says ten Doeschate

There will be a leaning towards making Bumrah play in Manchester Test, says ten Doeschate

Air India crash: AAIB slams ‘selective and unverified reporting’ by international media

Air India crash: AAIB slams ‘selective and unverified reporting’ by international media

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Jamshedpur ranked third in cleanliness survey, Bundu named promising clean city of Jharkhand

Shubhanshu Shukla in stable condition, monitoring physical & mental health: ISRO

Shubhanshu Shukla in stable condition, monitoring physical & mental health: ISRO

Anupama Parameswaran’s 'Paradha' to hit screens worldwide on August 22

Anupama Parameswaran’s 'Paradha' to hit screens worldwide on August 22

Jaipur among India’s top 20 ‘cleanest’ cities

Jaipur among India’s top 20 ‘cleanest’ cities

India vows all possible support in Nimisha Priya case, engages friendly governments

India vows all possible support in Nimisha Priya case, engages friendly governments

‘Baseless allegations’: ECI clarifies on Darbhanga viral video row

‘Baseless allegations’: ECI clarifies on Darbhanga viral video row