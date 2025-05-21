'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah’ actress Rachana Mistry becomes the proud owner of her first car

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Success comes to those who dare to dream, and something similar happened with actress Rachana Mistry, who is seen as Jagriti in the drama "Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah" as she became the proud owner of her first brand-new car.

Sharing her joy on this milestone moment, Mistry said, “Owning my first car has always been a dream, and it feels absolutely surreal to finally make it come true. For me, it’s more than just a vehicle—it stands as a symbol of years of hard work, persistence, and commitment to my journey as an actor. I’ve wished for this moment for as long as I can remember, and now that it’s here, it feels deeply emotional and rewarding.”

“Being a part of 'Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah' has truly been a turning point in my journey, and reaching this personal milestone right as the show completes 100 episodes post-leap makes it all the more special. I’m incredibly thankful for the love, support, and opportunities that have come my way. This is just one dream fulfilled—there are many more to go. But for now, this one will always hold a special place in my heart," she added.

Shifting our focus to her journey as Jagriti in "Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah", Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar) has learned that Jagriti is Jaggu from the Chitta community, posing a new threat to her life.

The show took a 12-year leap in February this year, adding some new faces to the cast. Reflecting on playing grown-up Jagriti, Mistry stated, “Being part of Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah is an incredible opportunity. Jagriti is now a survivor who transforms her vulnerabilities into strength. Adopted into a privileged family, she aspires to become an IPS officer, and believes she has the power to help the world and fight for justice. What I admire most is her unshakable determination to rise above challenges and embrace her true potential. Her inspiring journey is a reminder that it’s possible to create a new beginning, and I hope her story resonates with viewers.”

"Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah" airs every day at 08:30 pm on Zee TV.

--IANS

pm/