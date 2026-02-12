Jagapathi Babu comes onboard the unit of Dulquer Salmaan's #DQ41

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) The makers of director Ravi Nelakuditi's upcoming romantic entertainer, tentatively titled #DQ41 and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, on Wednesday disclosed that well known Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu had come onboard the unit of the film.

Taking to its X timeline to wish Jagapathi Babu a happy birthday, well known production house SLV Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, "Happy Birthday to the versatile @IamJagguBhai Garu. The world of DQ41 gets special with your addition. -Team #DQ41. #SLVC10 Starring @dulQuer, @hegdepooja, @meramyakrishnan, @Dheekshiths. Directed by @ravinelakuditi9. Music by @gvprakash. Cinematography by #AnayOmGoswamy. Editing by #KotagiriVenkateswaraRao. Production design by @artkolla. Produced by @sudhakarcheruk5 under @SLVCinemasOffl. Co-produced by @innamuri8888."

The film, which went on floors in August last year, features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

It may be recalled that the project was launched with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad last year.

While Natural Star Nani gave the clap for the mahurat shot, Buchi Babu switched on the camera. 'Dasara' director Srikanth Odela had also graced the mahurat ceremony.

Treating the netizens to sneak peeks from the launch ceremony, Dulquer had said, "The much awaited #DQ41 - a heartwarming contemporary love story - launched grandly with a pooja ceremony...Natural Star @nameisnani gave the clap & blockbuster directors @srikanthodela__ & @buchibabu_sana graced the event to bless the team."

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the music for the yet-to-be-titled drama is being provided by two-time National Award winner GV Prakash.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Deekshith Shetty in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has Anay Goswamy as its cinematographer, and Avinash Kolla as the head of the production design.

Touted to be a pan-India project, "DQ41" will reach the audience in five languages.

