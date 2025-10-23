October 23, 2025 2:33 PM हिंदी

Jadeja expected to play next Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra: Report

Jadeja expected to play next Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra: Report

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to feature in Saurashtra's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, beginning on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The veteran all-rounder, who wasn't selected in India's ODI squad currently in Australia, has made himself available for Saurashtra for the first-class match as he stays match-ready for next month's Test series against South Africa, according to a Cricbuzz report.

The 36-year-old top-ranked Test all-rounder last played in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam in the tournament’s previous edition. He participated in two matches that season, earning Player of the Match honours against Delhi (38 runs, five for 66 and seven for 38) with a typical all-round performance.

In 47 Ranji Trophy appearances for Saurashtra, he has scored 3,456 runs at an average of 57.60 and taken 208 wickets at 21.25.

In their first match of the 2025/26 Ranji season, Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra edged out Karnataka thanks to a narrow first-innings advantage, with Dharmendra Jadeja emerging as the standout performer. The left-arm spinner claimed a 10-wicket haul.

After not being picked for Australia ODIs, Jadeja had said, "It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission. I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years.

"If I get a chance in the World Cup and there are many ODIs before and if I do well there, it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We narrowly missed out last time, so next time we will try and make up for it."

Jadeja last appeared in the two home Tests against the West Indies earlier this month. He scored an unbeaten 104 in the first Test in Ahmedabad and took eight wickets in a 2-0 series whitewash.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

University of Mauritius celebrates Diwali with vibrant people-to-people ties on display

University of Mauritius celebrates Diwali with vibrant people-to-people ties on display

Sanctions imposed on us working against European Union: Russia

Sanctions imposed on us working against European Union: Russia  

Vardhman Textiles’ Q2 net profit falls 5 pc; revenue also slips

Vardhman Textiles’ Q2 net profit falls 5 pc; revenue slips

Rohan Sippy reveals how pressure manifests itself while Indianising a popular show

Rohan Sippy reveals how pressure manifests itself while Indianising a popular show

Jadeja expected to play next Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra: Report

Jadeja expected to play next Ranji Trophy game for Saurashtra: Report

Saba Pataudi shares sweet moments of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Bhai Dooj

Saba Pataudi shares sweet moments of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Bhai Dooj

Harmer propels South Africa to series-levelling win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Harmer propels South Africa to series-levelling win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi

SBI receives 'World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025' and 'Best Bank in India 2025' awards

Proud to see SBI receiving global recognition as it advances India's growth story: Piyush Goyal

Bhumi Pednekar shares excitement ahead of best friend’s wedding

Bhumi Pednekar shares excitement ahead of best friend’s wedding

India, Oman discuss enhancing defence ties, deepening military training collaboration

India, Oman discuss enhancing defence ties, deepening military training collaboration