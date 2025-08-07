August 07, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Jacqueline Fernandez stresses the need to prioritise mental well-being in a 'stressful world'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has opened up about the growing importance of mental health and self-care in today’s fast-paced world.

Emphasising the need to prioritize mental well-being, the actress highlighted how small practices like meditation and mindfulness can make a big difference in managing daily stress. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Bhopal, the ‘Kick’ actress pointed out that modern life comes with constant pressure.

Jacqueline said, “Today's world is very stressful. In such a situation, mindfulness and meditation are very important. Whether you get 5 minutes, 10 minutes or half an hour - you should give it to yourself. This keeps the mind calm and the body healthy.”

She also spoke about the deeper connection she shares with her body and mind. “Both my body and soul are fit and strong. I am very spiritual.”

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress recently made headlines after reliving a true fangirl moment at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress couldn’t contain her excitement as she posed with global icons like Jessica Alba, French star Juliette Binoche, and Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Al Turki. Left speechless by the experience, Jacqueline later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the special encounters, capturing her joy and admiration for the celebrated personalities.

For the caption, she wrote, “This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree Ihad the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our own unique way!”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the comedy “Housefull 5,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” was released in theatres on June 6.

--IANS

ps/

