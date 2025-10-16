October 16, 2025 1:38 PM हिंदी

Jackky Bhagnani shows his culinary skills by cooking dosa on World Food Day

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani celebrated World Food Day in a deliciously fun way by showing off his culinary skills.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself cooking dosa. In his caption, Jackky revealed that it had been five to six years since he last cooked, and he’s now back in the kitchen following popular demand. The ‘Youngistaan’ actor wrote, “Been 5-6 years since I cooked anything. Back in the kitchen by popular demand. #WorldFoodDay #Cooking #Dosa #FoodLove #HealthyEating.”

The video captures Jackky Bhagnani preparing a dosa and enjoying it with a serving of coconut chutney.

Last week, the ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’ actor penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh on her 35th birthday. Sharing their sweet video, Jackky wrote, “My Love, My Universe My love, happy birthday — this day means more than words can say, for on this very day, God chose to send you my way.A blessing wrapped in grace and light, you make every wrong feel right.The best at heart, in all you do —the world’s a kinder place with you.”

He added, “Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too, best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do. My best friend, my calm, my guide, my therapist, my life — my pride. So today, I pray and truly mean, may all your dreams paint life serene. You deserve the brightest, the grandest part —for you are the queen of every heart. I love you past the moon’s embrace, beyond each planet’s endless space —to Jupiter, stars, and back to start… Happy birthday, keeper of my heart.”

On the professional front, Jackky Bhagnani made his action film debut with “Kal Kissne Dekha” and ventured into film production in 2016 with “Sarbjit.” Since then, he has produced a string of notable films, including “Dil Juunglee,” “Welcome to New York,” “Ganapath,” “Mission Raniganj,” “Bell Bottom,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

