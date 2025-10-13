Jackie Shroff remembers late stars Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff fondly remembered the legendary stars Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary and Ashok Kumar on his birth anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jackie shared a video montage featuring the multi-hyphenate's Kishore Kumar as he remembered him on the late star’s 38th death anniversary. He also added the song Meri Neendon Mein Tum from the 1956 film Naya Andaz.

“Remembering Kishore Kumar ji on his death anniversary,” Jackie wrote as the caption.

Naya Andaz was directed by K. Amarnath. It also featured actress Meena Kumari alongside Kishore Kumar. The film followed the story of Chand, who leaves home due to differences with his father and finds great success as an artist in the city. He falls in love with Mala, a co-artist.

Kishore Kumar died suddenly of a heart attack on 13 October 1987, his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. The day before his death, Kishore made his final recording, "Guru Guru", a duet with Asha Bhosle for the film Waqt Ki Awaz composed by Bappi Lahiri for Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi.

Jackie had also shared a video montage featuring late actor Ashok Kumar on his 114th birth anniversary.

“Remembers Ashok Kumar ji on his birth anniversary #AshokKumar,” he wrote and added the song “Dheere Dheere Aa Re Badal” from the 1943 film “Kismet” directed by Gyan Mukherjee.

The film stars Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, and Shah Nawaz. It is notable for introducing several bold themes to Indian cinema for the first time, including the depiction of an anti-hero and an unwed pregnant woman.

Ashok Kumar is considered to be the first superstar of Indian cinema as well as the first lead actor to play an anti-hero. He also became the first star to reinvent himself, enjoying a long and hugely successful career as a character actor.

Ashok Kumar died at the age of 90 in December 2001 of heart failure at his residence in Chembur.

--IANS

dc/