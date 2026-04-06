Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Suchitra Sen on her 95th birth anniversary

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary actress Suchitra Sen on her 95th birth anniversary, on April 6.

The actor shared a beautiful portrait picture of the late actress on his social media account.

In the picture shared by Jackie, Suchitra Sen was seen in a classic black and white close-up, that seemed like a still from one of her movies.

As the background track of the post, Jackie used Suchitra Sen’s iconic song, Rahe Na Rahe Hum song by the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar.

The song is from the movie Mamta, which till date is considered as one of Suchitra Sen's most fine works.

Talking about Suchitra Sen, the actress was known as one of the most celebrated celebrities of her time, and was primarily active in Bollywood from the 1950s to 1970s era of Bollywood.

During her era she was at par with her contemporaries and leading actresses like Vaijayanthimala, Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rahman and others.

The legendary actress had starred in movies like Aandhi, Devdas , Mamta and others.

On the personal front, Suchitra Sen was the mother of actress Moonmoon Sen, and the grandmother of actresses Raima Sen and Riya Sen.

The legendary actress breathed her last on January 17, 2014.

Her granddaughter Raima Sen, on the occasion of her grandm birth anniversary on Monday, her granddaughter Raima Sen paid tribute by sharing a black and white picture of herself.

In the picture shared by Raima on her social media account, she was seen in a retro look, striking a resemblance with her grandmother from her younger days in Bollywood.

She captioned the post, “In loving memory of my Amma.”

--IANS

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