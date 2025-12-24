Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Mohammed Rafi on his 101st birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) On the occasion of the golden voice of Bollywood Mohammed Rafi’s 101st birth anniversary on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff remembered the iconic singer and paid his tribute.

Jackie took to his X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a monochrome picture of Rafi, who was known for his versatility and range of voice. Jackie added the track Aise To Na Dekho from the 1965 film Teen Devian. The track was picturised on Dev Anand and Nanda

“Remembering Mohd. Rafi ji on his birth anniversary #MohdRafi,” he wrote as the caption.

Rafi’s songs varied from fast, peppy numbers to patriotic songs, sad numbers to highly romantic songs, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans to classical songs. He was known for his ability to mould his voice to the persona and style of the actor lip-syncing the song on screen in the movie.

Rafi recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and in many Indian languages as well as some foreign languages, though primarily in Urdu and Punjabi.

He recorded as many as 7,000 songs in Konkani, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Odia, Bengali, Marathi, Sindhi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Magahi, Maithili. He also sang in some foreign languages, including English, Persian, Arabic, Sinhala, Mauritian Creole, and Dutch.

Some of his memorable songs include “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho”, “Baharon Phool Barsao”, “Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe”, “Teri Aankhon Ke Siva”, “Yeh Reshmi Zulfein”, “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main”, “Kya Hua Tera Wada”, “Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai”, “Khoya Khoya Chand” and “Gulabi Aankhen”.

Rafi died in 1980, following a massive heart attack, aged 55. The last song sung by him was for the movie Aas Paas, with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Meanwhile, Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

