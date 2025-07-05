July 05, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff joins the plantation drive at the Lonikand Biodiversity Park

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Aside from being a celebrated actor, Jackie Shroff is also an environmental activist. Taking the initiative forward, the 'Devdas' actor joined the plantation drive in Pune's Lonikand village.

During the drive, they ended up planting 1000 trees. In collaboration with Dr.Ellie Organics and Thinksharp Foundation, Shroff laid the foundation of Lonikand Biodiversity Park in the Lonikand village.

Sharing his views on the plantation drive, Shroff said, "This plantation drive is not just a mere initiative, but through this, we are hoping to grow love, peace, and humanity, something that cannot be destroyed today, or ever in the future."

Revealing the mindset behind the initiative, he added, "Through this, we aspire to grow something indestructible that actually works for the coming generation, so that they experience the beauty of better living, a healthier and sustainable life. True healing starts when we prioritize the well-being of people and the planet."

As part of the We All Are Connected initiative, they aim to plant 6 million trees by 2030. More than just planting trees, the initiative focuses on shaping a generation that values the significance of a healthy environment.

Work-wise, Shroff will soon grace the screen with Anupam Kher's "Tanvi: The Great".

Speaking during the trailer launch event of the drama, Shroff shared how he became a part of the project.

He revealed that Kher played a song during their call to discuss the film, which made him say yes to the drama.

"I thank Anupam Kher for casting me in this film. I was teary-eyed when he first called me and played a song. Usually, I don't cry in front of anyone, but after hearing the song, my eyes were filled with tears. It's an honour to be on this stage with such a fantastic cast," Shroff stated.

"Tanvi: The Great" will have Jackie essaying the character of Brigadier Joshi, along with Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, and Arvind Swamy in key roles.

--IANS

pm/

