Jackie Shroff celebrates 25 years of ‘Grahan’ with Manisha Koirala

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff marked 25 years of his crime drama film ‘Grahan’, reminiscing about the project and his co-star Manisha Koirala.

Celebrating the milestone, the actor took to his Instagram stories and reflected on the memories associated with the film, expressing gratitude for the journey it has had over the years.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, he shared a video montage featuring him, the film’s poster, and Manisha. He added the song “Kehte Hai Jisko”.

For the caption, he added: “#25yearsofGrahan.”

“Grahan” is directed by Shashilal K. Nair, starring Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran. The film follows the story of Parvati, a rape victim who quests for justice, and learns that it is not such a simple task.

It tells the tale of Sanjay, who is accused of rape, and his lawyer Jaggan gets him acquitted. Soon, Jaggan finds out that Sanjay did commit the crime and re-opens the case.

Jackie Shroff is an avid social media user and never misses an opportunity to celebrate milestones from his films or mark the birthdays of industry legends, often sharing heartfelt posts that reflect his warmth and gratitude.

He had recently celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of late legendary star Pran on February 12. He had shared a video montage featuring a black-and-white picture of Pran, set to the Manna Dey song 'Yari Hai Imaan Mera,' picturised on the late star from the 1973 film Zanjeer.

For the caption, he wrote: “Pran ji (folded hands emoji)( 12 Feb 1920- 12 July 2013).”

Pran was one of the most successful and respected actors in the history of Indian cinema; in a career spanning over six decades, he was also one of the highest-paid actors of his time.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

