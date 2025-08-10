August 10, 2025 6:27 PM हिंदी

Jackie Chan reenacts ‘Enter the Dragon’ at Locarno Film Festival

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) The festival attendees at Locarno Film Festival were in for a surprise as actor-producer Jackie Chan reenacted his role in Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter the Dragon’ at the film festival.

Jackie Chan played a small part in the iconic film. In the past, he admitted Lee accidentally hit him with a stick during a scene – but that didn’t stop him from completing the take, reports ‘Variety’.

He said, “I’m no Superman. I am scared. Before a stunt, I go, ‘Am I going to die this time?’”. During a masterclass at the Swiss fest, he talked about his beginnings.

“That’s a long, long story. I was lazy, naughty, I didn’t want to study – that’s why my father sent me to martial arts school. I liked fighting when I was young. Later, he asked, ‘Did you like the school?’ Yes, very much. I could kick the teacher, punch someone – whatever I wanted to do”, he joked. Jackie Chan started out as a stuntman, appearing in Lee’s ‘Fist of Fury’, before eventually transitioning into acting following some childhood experiences on set.

“I went, ‘Movies are great – I can have my own lunch box’”. The star delighted the audience with his animated presence, at times seeking their help to find the right words or titles. He also opened up about his absent father, who used to send him tapes with the recordings of his voice. “If I listened to them now, I think I’d cry”.

As per ‘Variety’, he wanted to learn filmmaking from scratch. “I’d even put on my own makeup – I wanted to show the director I’m good enough”, he shared, After a while, he decided to take over directing duties as well.

“I do everything, myself. Now, I tell filmmakers, ‘If you only learn how to direct, that’s not good enough’”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

