IWL to be played in two phase following clubs’ request: AIFF

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that the upcoming season of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be played in two separate phases following a joint decision taken with all participating clubs.

The revised structure comes after several teams requested adjustments to accommodate players involved in international assignments and national team commitments.

The decision was finalised during a meeting held on Thursday, October 30 between the AIFF and representatives from all eight IWL clubs. “The All India Football Federation held a meeting with all eight Indian Women's League clubs on Thursday, October 30, 2025. At the clubs' request, it has been mutually decided that the IWL will be played in two phases,” the federation said in a statement.

As per the new schedule, Phase 1 of the IWL will be held between December 20, 2025, and January 6, 2026, while Phase 2 will begin on April 20 and conclude by May 10, 2026. The AIFF explained that the schedule was revised to ensure that players who are part of national teams or competing in continental events can fulfill their international duties without disrupting the domestic league calendar.

“With a considerable number of players engaged in their respective clubs' international assignments and national team commitments,” the federation said, “the revised calendar ensures balance between league participation and preparation for international tournaments.”

The AIFF also outlined the recent international activity of the women’s teams, noting that the respective sides have already qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cups and have been involved in extensive training and friendly matches. According to the federation, “The respective teams have qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cups, and have played the following matches after their qualification: Senior Women's National Team - 13 days in camp, 3 friendly matches; U20 Women's National Team - 12 days in camp, 2 friendly matches.”

The governing body believes that the two-phase format will help clubs plan better while maintaining player welfare and competitive intensity across the league. East Bengal, the reigning IWL champion, will look to defend their title under the adjusted schedule.

