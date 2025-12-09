Iulia Vantur shares how Raj Kapoor’s films in Romania shaped her early image of Indian cinema

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vantur recently reflected on her early connection with Indian cinema. Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed that late veteran actor Raj Kapoor’s iconic films played a significant role in shaping her first impressions while growing up in Romania.

The actress shared how his timeless storytelling, music, and emotional depth introduced her to the vibrant world of Hindi films long before she ever stepped into India.

When asked whether she had watched films from the golden era featuring legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and others, Iulia explained that her earliest exposure to Indian cinema actually began much earlier in Romania through Raj Kapoor’s classics.

“Definitely. I grew up watching iconic Hindi films. In Romania, we even watched Raj Kapoor’s movies in theatres. They shaped my early image of Indian cinema.”

Speaking about embracing Hindi and Bollywood culture, Iulia explained how deeply music influenced her journey. She said that learning Hindi through songs allowed her to connect with the soul of the language, because every language carries its own rhythm, emotion, and cultural identity. For her, Indian music feels like a vibrant rainbow — rich with diverse tones, traditions, and feelings.

The singer expressed, “Every language has its own soul, its own musicality. Music holds the essence of culture. Indian music is like a rainbow to me — full of colors, tones, traditions, emotions. By learning Hindi music, I feel richer as a person. It added a whole new dimension to my Romanian roots.”

Iulia Vantur gained recognition in Romania for hosting shows such as and has since expanded her career to Bollywood. She appeared in films like “Bunraku” and collaborated with Himesh Reshammiya on musical projects.

Talking about her future projects, Vantur stated, “I just shot an action film in the UK, and I’ll soon release a new Romanian Christmas song with a fresh sound that people seem to enjoy even if they don’t know the language. I also have two love songs in two different Indian films, one in 'Echoes of Us' and the other in another project I can’t reveal yet. Many singles are in the pipeline, and of course, live shows keep happening.”

--IANS

ps/