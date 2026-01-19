It's pure nostalgia for Shruti Haasan as she strolls down her college lane once again

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) 2026 seems to be the year of reliving your past memories and keeping up with the spirit, actress Shruti Haasan went to see her college once again after a long time.

However, Shruti did not go inside her college but decided to explore the street where the college is located.

The video uploaded by the 'Salaar' actress on her official Instagram handle opened with Shruti saying, "I am so happy to be back in my college lane after so many years. I used to walk here every day. "

Shruti also showed the place where they used to come after college to enjoy some snack time.

"We did not come here every day. I would have gone broke otherwise", she added.

Excited to enjoy the mutton roll yet again after such a long time, Shruti went inside the eatery.

However, to her disappointment, she found out that the place no longer serves those mutton rolls.

"What happened to the roll? Things change in life", she shared.

Sharing another memory from the college days, Shruti revealed that she was once called to the Principal's office for coloring her hair pink. She further revealed that she also realized her love for singing in college.

After a day full of revisiting old memories, Shruti admitted, "I am feeling very nostalgic".

She also said that nothing has changed in the place even after so many years.

"A Trip down memory lane", Shruti captioned the post.

Talking about her professional commitments, Shruti will next be seen in "Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam".

Given that the original drama, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", was a tremendous success at the box office, the expectations for the sequel are sky high.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment saw Prabhas in the titular role, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi in key roles.

--IANS

pm/