It’s been a monumental fail': Ian Healy criticises England's 'deflating performance' in Ashes

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy expressed his disappointment with how England has played so far, calling their performance "deflating", and suggested that a lack of preparation for Aussie conditions has resulted in hosts being 2-nil down in the Ashes series.

After a loss in a series opener in Perth, Brisbane didn’t play out much better for England, as Australia cruised to victory in Brisbane to take an ominous 2-0 lead in the series, having been set a target of just 65 runs.

“It’s a very deflating performance so far,” Healy told SEN. “The optimism we had before any contest was very high. We thought that this was going to be the close Ashes (in Australia) that we’ve been craving since the 60s.

"It’s been a monumental fail by England; they have misread everything. I don’t know how there could be so many people that don’t know any better in decision-making positions of English Cricket that have let this itinerary become approved.

"They’ve just got nothing because they haven't been training. They are not fit enough, they are not bowling fit enough (and) the batsmen haven’t made enough big runs of recent times. So, they are all fresh and green, and they’re not working hard enough. It’s very disappointing that it has been such a farce for them," he added.

England head coach Brendon McCullum, however, had said his side over‑trained ahead of their heavy eight-wicket defeat to Australia in their second Ashes Test. He also felt England have to be at their best in all aspects to get the better of Australia at home in their remaining three Ashes games in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Moreover, ahead of the third Test in Adelaide, starting December 17, England copped a major blow as the fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes tour following a knee injury he suffered during the first Test in Perth.

