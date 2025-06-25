June 25, 2025 1:29 AM हिंदी

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) After completing a busy Croatia schedule for her upcoming romantic entertainer "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday has taken some time off from work to reconnect with the wild.

She used social media to give us a glimpse of her time in nature during her Florida getaway.

First, we see a sunkissed picture of her sitting inside the car, followed by a still of Ananya by the lake. From checking out the marine wildlife in the big aquarium to greeting a snake outside her car window, to catching a glimpse of a crocodile in the lake, Ananya's post had it all.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress also dropped a couple of videos of the lush-green roads travelled by her during her vacation.

"Annie vs. the wild", Ananya captioned the post.

In the meantime, Ananya and her co-star Kartik celebrated her "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" schedule wrap by grooving on the "Dheeme Dheeme" song from their previous collaboration, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Dropping a video of the same on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia 🇭🇷."

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is Ananya and Kartik's second on-screen pairing after "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which was released in 2019.

Backed by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to get a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Introducing Ananya as the leading lady of the film, Karan Johar shared a picture on his IG of her and Kartik locking lips behind an Indian passport.

“Signed, sealed &amp; delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”, KJo wrote in the caption.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Uma Thurman is proud of the way her children’s careers have been shaping up

Uma Thurman is proud of the way her children’s careers have been shaping up

Skipper Shubman Gill admits missed chances and lower-order collapse resulted in India's defeat against England in teh first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Gill admits missed chances and lower-order collapse cost India in Headingley defeat

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29m on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29m

Rachel Zegler says she is receiving alarming levels of online hate

Rachel Zegler says she is receiving alarming levels of online hate

NHRC takes cognisance after religious storyteller assaulted in UP's Etawah

NHRC takes cognisance after religious storyteller assaulted in UP's Etawah

England secure second-highest successful run chase to beat India by five wickets in the first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st test: England secure second-highest successful run chase to beat India by five wickets

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers; Hyderabad Heroes beat Chennai Bulls in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers; Hyderabad Heroes beat Chennai Bulls (Ld)

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, exchanges views on strengthening strategic partnership

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie after the eighth round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai International Chess: Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie