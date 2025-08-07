August 07, 2025 12:30 PM हिंदी

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR have showcased their perfect dancing skills as they have an epic dance-war in the song ‘Janaabe Aali’ from the upcoming actioner ‘War 2’.

The track composed by Pritam, sung by Sachet Tandon and Saab Bhattacharya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya is a high‑energy and pulsating dance anthem.

The Hindi version is sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. Its lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Talking about the Telugu version, the vocals are by Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar. The lyrics are by Krishna Kanth.

Nakash Aziz and Yazin Nizar have lent their vocal prowess for the Tamil version for the song, which has been penned by Madhan Karky.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared the music video of the dance number and wrote: “The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August. @ipritamofficial @sachettandonofficial @saaj__bhatt @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @BoscoMartis @anaitashroffadajania #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Earlier this week, the makers of “War 2” unveiled the maiden track “Aavan Jaavan,” picturised on Hrithik and Kiara Advani.

The team behind the blockbuster song “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra: Part One” have reunited in Aavan Jaavan. Composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and singer Arijit Singh have again given India a romantic song to cherish.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the song and wrote: "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu &amp; Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

Adding another feather to their cap even before the release, "War 2" has become the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Awami League blames 'incompetent' Yunus regime for Bangladesh's spiralling economic crisis

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ to premiere on September 5

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

It’s a ‘dance war’ between Hrithik Roshan, NTR in ‘Janaabe Aali’ from ‘War 2’

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

6th round of India-US negotiations on Aug 25 important: Morgan Stanley

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Makers of blockbuster Srimanthudu express gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva as film completes 10 years

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

Akanksha Puri: The rough version of ‘Ek Aasmaan Tha’ gave me goosebumps

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius

India hands over first batch of 10 electric buses to Mauritius